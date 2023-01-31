8 forgotten Leeds schemes - including the Briggate skyscraper that never was

Leeds has seen plenty of successful projects over the years – but whatever happened to those schemes that never quite came to fruition.
Here are eight forgotten Leeds schemes that could have changed things.
1. The Briggate Skyscraper
Plans were discussed for a 23 storey landmark city centre skyscraper in March 1938. The 3,000 square yard site stretched from Briggate to Trinity Street, between Nelson's Yard and Upton's Yard. The skyscraper was very ambitious in design with an unbroken elevation of 255', making it 35' higher than the dome of Leeds Town hall and twice the height of the Queens Hotel. Unfortunately the project was abandoned due to the onset of World War II.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. The Leeds Supertram
Plans for a new tram system for Leeds were first proposed in 1991 - more than three decades after the city had scrapped its original tramway. Supertram was heralded as the answer to getting people out of their cars. Preliminary works began in 2003 despite much criticism but were stopped in 2005 when then Transport Minister Alistair Darling said he wouldn't give it the go-ahead despite £40 million having already been spent on the scheme.
Photo: Archive
3. The Spiracle
The Spiracle was a planned 25-storey apartment block, which would have been surrounded by smaller office buildings. Developers wanted to build on the old Leeds International Pool site after the swimming facility was demolished in 2009, but the downturn in the property market led to the cancellation of the scheme.
Photo: Stock
4. The rooftop garden bar - Trinity Leeds
Garden-themed bar chain The Potting Shed announced plans to open a rooftop bar and 'secret garden' in Trinity Leeds back in 2017. The bar and restaurant would cater for over 700 customers and have a rooftop terrace with stunning views of the city. The bar's original summer 2018 opening was later pushed back to 'early 2019' but there's still no sign of the development ever becoming a reality.
Photo: Tony Johnson