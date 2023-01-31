8 forgotten Leeds schemes - including the Briggate skyscraper that never was

2 . The Leeds Supertram

Plans for a new tram system for Leeds were first proposed in 1991 - more than three decades after the city had scrapped its original tramway. Supertram was heralded as the answer to getting people out of their cars. Preliminary works began in 2003 despite much criticism but were stopped in 2005 when then Transport Minister Alistair Darling said he wouldn't give it the go-ahead despite £40 million having already been spent on the scheme.

