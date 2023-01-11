News you can trust since 1890
34 photos you'll only understand if you were a Cardinal Heenan High School pupil

These photos celebrate life at the Leeds school named in honour of a Cardinal.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School was named in honour of Cardinal John Carmel Heenan, a former Bishop of Leeds, Archbishop of Liverpool and Archbishop of Westminster. It was established in September 1978, when the two adjoining schools, Saint John Bosco RC Secondary Modern School and St Thomas Aquinas Grammar School were merged to create Cardinal Heenan High, as it was then known. The word 'Catholic' was added at a later date. It boasted 1,200 boys and girls at the time with around 150 students in the sixth form. The school moved into new premises on the same site in September 2000 and four years later achieved the status of Language College. Famous former pupils include late snooker star Paul Hunter and TV presenter Gabby Logan. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for the generations of pupils who passed through its doors. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Cardinal Heenan memories

Enjoy these photo memories of Cardinal Heenan High School. PIC: Peter Thacker

2. Cardinal Heenan memories

Team of teachers from Cardinal Heenan High School ran Great North Run in October 2008 to raise money for international aid agency CAFOD. Pictured, from left, are Diane Ward, Anne Waddington, and Trish Gallagher.

3. Cardinal Heenan memories

December 1996 and this retiring teacher was all smiles after having a star named after him.

4. Cardinal Heenan memories

September 1995 and school star pupil Katie Borg (right) shares her good news with fellow student Lucy Parkin.

