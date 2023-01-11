Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School was named in honour of Cardinal John Carmel Heenan, a former Bishop of Leeds, Archbishop of Liverpool and Archbishop of Westminster. It was established in September 1978, when the two adjoining schools, Saint John Bosco RC Secondary Modern School and St Thomas Aquinas Grammar School were merged to create Cardinal Heenan High, as it was then known. The word 'Catholic' was added at a later date. It boasted 1,200 boys and girls at the time with around 150 students in the sixth form. The school moved into new premises on the same site in September 2000 and four years later achieved the status of Language College. Famous former pupils include late snooker star Paul Hunter and TV presenter Gabby Logan. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for the generations of pupils who passed through its doors. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook