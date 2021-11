It brings together 12 months in the life of the city and the communities it serves during 2000, a year which featured fears over the future of both Wakefield Wildcats and the city's Indoor Market. The images, plucked from the YEP archive, also focus on annual events hosted by the city, local landmarks and familiar faces at shops and businesses. READ MORE: 16 Wakefield restaurants you may remember from the mid-1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook