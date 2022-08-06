33 photo memories taking you back to Leeds in 2001

2. January 2001

Leeds Parish Church, the setting for a Gala Concert of French music. The Chorus of Opera North and the English National Philharmonia conducted by Philip Sunderland came together for the concert, which was the first time that Opera North had performed at the church since it was formed. Pictured is Philip Sunderland at the rostrum with members of the Chorus and the Philharmonia taken from the West Gallery, on January 31, 2001.

Photo: Justin Lloyd