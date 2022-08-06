33 photo memories taking you back to Leeds in 2001

It was a year when some of the first guided bus lanes were installed - on the A64 York Road.
Leeds United fought for glory in the Champions League, and stunning pictures showed a large-scale demolition that took place at a block of flats in east Leeds.
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in 2001, plucked from YEP's own archives.
1. 'Controlled demolition'
Controlled demolition of two blocks of flats in the Swarcliffe area of Leeds on Saturday, March 24, 2001.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. January 2001
Leeds Parish Church, the setting for a Gala Concert of French music. The Chorus of Opera North and the English National Philharmonia conducted by Philip Sunderland came together for the concert, which was the first time that Opera North had performed at the church since it was formed. Pictured is Philip Sunderland at the rostrum with members of the Chorus and the Philharmonia taken from the West Gallery, on January 31, 2001.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
3. January 2001
Construction workers building the new ice rink in Millennium Square, Leeds, on Sunday, January, 14 2001. The ice rink would only be in Leeds for five weeks.
Photo: Emma Nichols
4. January 2001
Construction work on the A64 towards Leeds city centre, for a new planned guided bus lane. Pictured on January 10, 2001.
Photo: James Hardisty