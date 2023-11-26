They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in LS7 from annual community events such as Chapel Allerton Arts Festival and Chapel Allerton Jazz Festival through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Chef Steve Kelly, centre, tucks into the award winning dish 'fettucine leccabaffi' at Casa Mia Grande. in August 2002. He is pictured with restaurant owner Francesco Mazzella and wife Marta. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
September 2002 and Chapel Allerton Jazz Festival was in fiull swing. Crowds relax on Regent Street while the White Eagle Jazz Band perform on stage Photo: James Hardisty
Reception teacher Rebecca Prosser works with pupils Georgia Grogan, Harrison Johnson and Ella Parry at St Matthews C of E School in November 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson
Chapel Allerton Primary in October 2003. It was built as Chapeltown Board School in 1879 and was designed by Richard Adams. He was Leeds School Board architect from 1873, he died in 1883. A stone plaque on the wall has these details. This area was part of Chapeltown Moor, it was here that three men were hung in 1663 for their part in the Farnley Wood Plot. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Education minister Charles Clark pictured with Chloe and Jade Kalid, during his visit to Technorth in December 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson
A busy Chapel Allerton Festival in August 2003. Photo: Steve Riding