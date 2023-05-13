Leeds news you can trust since 1890
These wonderful memories focus on a decade of memories in the spa town of Ilkley.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th May 2023, 04:45 BST

They turn back the clock to the 1990s and showcase the people and events which brought a community together as well as making it a popular tourist destination. They feature memories from Ilkley Carnival and the annual British Watercolour Society and British Society of Miniaturists Art Show as well as celebrity visits and town landmarks including Ilkley Moor and White Wells Cottages.

Do you remember Paul and Sue Spedding? They were the new licensees of the re-opened Cow and Calf Inn in April 1999. They are pictured admiring the Ilkley Moor view.

Do you remember Paul and Sue Spedding? They were the new licensees of the re-opened Cow and Calf Inn in April 1999. They are pictured admiring the Ilkley Moor view.

Ilkley Carnival in May 1999. Two young pop stars from the Sacred Heart Primary School - Ben Below and Dale Sanderson - join in the town's carnival parade.

Ilkley Carnival in May 1999. Two young pop stars from the Sacred Heart Primary School - Ben Below and Dale Sanderson - join in the town's carnival parade.

A grandstand view for these Ilkley residents as they watch the town's carnival pass by in May 1999.

A grandstand view for these Ilkley residents as they watch the town's carnival pass by in May 1999.

Scouts from the Ben Rhydding troop re-enact the 1970's punk craze during the Ilkley Carnival parade in May 1999.

Scouts from the Ben Rhydding troop re-enact the 1970's punk craze during the Ilkley Carnival parade in May 1999.

