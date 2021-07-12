Enjoy these photo memories from around Bramley in 2001. PIC: Tony Johnson

26 photo memories of Bramley in 2001

It was the year a west Leeds community said goodbye to an old friend.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 12th July 2021, 6:00 am

The building which housed the former Clifton Cinema at Bramley Town End was reduced to rubble. The movie theatre closed in June 1961 after more than two decades of thrilling audiences. It had then housed DIY centrre Howarth Forest Products. The demolition was in 2001, a year which also saw residents on an estate in LS13 cleaning up their act. These photos celebrate 12 months in the life and Bramley and its residents. Can you spot someone you know? READ MORE: 15 photo memories from Bramley in 1999 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Bramley in 2001

Ammiee (left) and her sister Sarah help clean up the Fairfield estate in April 2001.

Photo: Emma Nichols

2. Bramley in 2001

Youngsters Ashley Varley, Michael Varley, Philip Robson, Shaun Eason and Matthew Rushforth also joinedthe clean up on the Fairfield estate.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Bramley in 2001

Poet Peter Sanson is pictured with pupils of Sandford Primary School before boarding the train at Bramley Station in June 2001.

Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Bramley in 2001

MP John Battle is pictured with Jeanne Major looking at some of the pictures at the Bramley Community Memories Group in January 2001.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

