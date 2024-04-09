1. Boston Spa in the 1990s
A sixth form study block was to be built at Boston Spa Comprehensive School. Pictured in November 1999 are sixth formers in the spot where it was to be constructed. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Boston Spa in the 1990s
Boston Spa sixth form students Alex Simmons (left) and Lee Hicken who are the joint managing directors of the Model Agency project. Pictured in February 1999. Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. Boston Spa in the 1990s
A-level art and design students, Nina Barker (left) and Rachel Moore pictured with some of their work in an art exhibition at Boston Spa School. It was inspired from when 80 students visited Paris as part of their studies. Pictured in March 1999. Photo: Justin Lloyd
4. Boston Spa in the 1990s
Local artist Nel Whatmore from Boston Spa working in her studio. Pictured in March 1997. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Boston Spa in the 1990s
Instructor Kevin Downes kicking out in Boston Spa with karate girls, from left, Anna Keen, Francesca Warren-Price and Melissa Udal in July 1997. Photo: Mel Hulme
6. Boston Spa in the 1990s
Did you shop here back in the day? Glenn Hamilton Floral Design on the High Street. Photo: Richard Hainsworth