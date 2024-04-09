26 of the best photos take you back to Boston Spa in the 1990s

This gallery rewinds to celebrate life around the village of Boston Spa during the 1990s.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 10:09 BST

School life and sporting success dominate the photos which also feature local restaurants and shops as well as fundraisers and stories making the news headlines from back in the day.

A sixth form study block was to be built at Boston Spa Comprehensive School. Pictured in November 1999 are sixth formers in the spot where it was to be constructed.

A sixth form study block was to be built at Boston Spa Comprehensive School. Pictured in November 1999 are sixth formers in the spot where it was to be constructed. Photo: Steve Riding

Boston Spa sixth form students Alex Simmons (left) and Lee Hicken who are the joint managing directors of the Model Agency project. Pictured in February 1999.

Boston Spa sixth form students Alex Simmons (left) and Lee Hicken who are the joint managing directors of the Model Agency project. Pictured in February 1999. Photo: Gary Longbottom

A-level art and design students, Nina Barker (left) and Rachel Moore pictured with some of their work in an art exhibition at Boston Spa School. It was inspired from when 80 students visited Paris as part of their studies. Pictured in March 1999.

A-level art and design students, Nina Barker (left) and Rachel Moore pictured with some of their work in an art exhibition at Boston Spa School. It was inspired from when 80 students visited Paris as part of their studies. Pictured in March 1999. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Local artist Nel Whatmore from Boston Spa working in her studio. Pictured in March 1997.

Local artist Nel Whatmore from Boston Spa working in her studio. Pictured in March 1997. Photo: James Hardisty

Instructor Kevin Downes kicking out in Boston Spa with karate girls, from left, Anna Keen, Francesca Warren-Price and Melissa Udal in July 1997.

Instructor Kevin Downes kicking out in Boston Spa with karate girls, from left, Anna Keen, Francesca Warren-Price and Melissa Udal in July 1997. Photo: Mel Hulme

Did you shop here back in the day? Glenn Hamilton Floral Design on the High Street.

Did you shop here back in the day? Glenn Hamilton Floral Design on the High Street. Photo: Richard Hainsworth

