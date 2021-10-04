25 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2005

Allders opened its doors for the last time on The Headrow in the city centre after a nine year stint of serving a generation of shoppers keen for their retail fix. It shut with a big closing down sale with even the store's fixtures and fittings up for grabs. This was Leeds in 2005, a year which Prime Minister Tony Blair visited the city to listen to voters while Leeds came together to remember the victims of the London bombings. READ MORE: 25 trendy Leeds city centre bars you (probably) visited post 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook