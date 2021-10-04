25 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2005

Allders opened its doors for the last time on The Headrow in the city centre after a nine year stint of serving a generation of shoppers keen for their retail fix. It shut with a big closing down sale with even the store's fixtures and fittings up for grabs. This was Leeds in 2005, a year which Prime Minister Tony Blair visited the city to listen to voters while Leeds came together to remember the victims of the London bombings. READ MORE: 25 trendy Leeds city centre bars you (probably) visited post 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 2005
Leeds model Nell McAndrew starts Race for Life at Temple Newsam Park in May 2005. She is pictured with her niece Abi.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Leeds in 2005
Prime Minister Tony Blair chats with shoppers including Jess Haig (left), a Leeds University student at a cafe in The Light shopping centre. Mr Blair described his encounter with Miss Haig as "a useful exchange".
Photo: Getty
3. Leeds in 2005
A public memorial service for Countdown presenter Richard Whiteley was held at York Minster in June 2005. Richard's widow Kathryn Apanowicz and his former TV colleague Carol Vorderman (lrft) arrive for the service.
Photo: Getty
4. Leeds in 2005
Leeds's own Paul Hunter lines up his next shot during the UK Snooker Championships at the Barbican Centre in York.
Photo: Gary Longbottom