Enjoy these photo memories from Otley in 2001. PIC: James Hardisty

25 photo memories from Otley in 2001

It was the year a town made a stand over the future of education in their community.

Thursday, 26th August 2021, 6:00 am

Three schools in Otley - Thomas Chippendale Primary, Ashfield Primary and All Saints CE Junior and Infants - faced an uncertain future having been earmarked for closure. The closure plans prompted public meetings, pupils forming a human chain around their school in protest, as well as a demonstration outside Leeds Civic Hall. This was 2001, a year which also saw foot and mouth disease force the closure of Otley Chevin. Enjoy these photos charting 12 months in the life of the town. READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Otley in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Pupils and parents arrived at closure threatened Thomas Chippendale Primary in September 2001.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Prince Henry Grammar School hosted a public meeting in April 2001 where parents with pupils at closure threatened schools could voice their concerns.

Photo: Graham Lindley

Yvonne Davidson, headteacher at closure threatened Ashfield Primary School is pictured in the playground with Owen Bennett and Hannah Willis.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

Greengrocer John Mills of The Runner Bean in Otley, who has customers' holiday pictures with his shopping bags in the photos.

