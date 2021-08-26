25 photo memories from Otley in 2001

Three schools in Otley - Thomas Chippendale Primary, Ashfield Primary and All Saints CE Junior and Infants - faced an uncertain future having been earmarked for closure. The closure plans prompted public meetings, pupils forming a human chain around their school in protest, as well as a demonstration outside Leeds Civic Hall. This was 2001, a year which also saw foot and mouth disease force the closure of Otley Chevin. Enjoy these photos charting 12 months in the life of the town. READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Otley in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook