25 photo memories from Otley in 2001

Three schools in Otley - Thomas Chippendale Primary, Ashfield Primary and All Saints CE Junior and Infants - faced an uncertain future having been earmarked for closure. The closure plans prompted public meetings, pupils forming a human chain around their school in protest, as well as a demonstration outside Leeds Civic Hall. This was 2001, a year which also saw foot and mouth disease force the closure of Otley Chevin. Enjoy these photos charting 12 months in the life of the town. READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Otley in 1996
1. Otley in 2001
Pupils and parents arrived at closure threatened Thomas Chippendale Primary in September 2001.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Otley in 2001
Prince Henry Grammar School hosted a public meeting in April 2001 where parents with pupils at closure threatened schools could voice their concerns.
Photo: Graham Lindley
3. Otley in 2001
Yvonne Davidson, headteacher at closure threatened Ashfield Primary School is pictured in the playground with Owen Bennett and Hannah Willis.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
4. Otley in 2001
Greengrocer John Mills of The Runner Bean in Otley, who has customers' holiday pictures with his shopping bags in the photos.