This photo gallery turns back the clock two decades to showcase a year in the life of Guiseley and its residents.
The year was 2003, a year which featured pupils at Guiseley School protesting against the war in Iraq and the opening of a new health club in the town. This gallery also brings into focus local sport, pubs and restaurants as well as a number of landmarks and street scenes from two decades ago. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 29 photo memories of Guiseley in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Guiseley in 2003
Pupils from Guiseley School protest against the war in Iraq outside St Mary's School at Menston in March 2003. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Guiseley in 2003
Enjoy these photo memories from around Guiseley in 2003. PIC: Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley
3. Guiseley in 2003
February 2003 and florist Karen Lamb from Guiseley is pictured with tulips which were more popular than roses for Valentines Day. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Guiseley in 2003
Members of Otley Lions who raised funds to buy new equipment for Green Meadows School in Guiseley. Photo: Helen Gardner
5. Guiseley in 2003
A busy scene on Town Gate in August 2003. Photo: Graham Lindley
6. Guiseley in 2003
Road safety campaigner David Beckwith, next to a zebra crossing in Guiseley, which he had re-painted in May 2003. Photo: Dan Oxtoby