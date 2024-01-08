Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

25 great photos taker you back to Guiseley in 2003

This photo gallery turns back the clock two decades to showcase a year in the life of Guiseley and its residents.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Jan 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT

The year was 2003, a year which featured pupils at Guiseley School protesting against the war in Iraq and the opening of a new health club in the town. This gallery also brings into focus local sport, pubs and restaurants as well as a number of landmarks and street scenes from two decades ago. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 29 photo memories of Guiseley in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Pupils from Guiseley School protest against the war in Iraq outside St Mary's School at Menston in March 2003.

1. Guiseley in 2003

Pupils from Guiseley School protest against the war in Iraq outside St Mary's School at Menston in March 2003. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Enjoy these photo memories from around Guiseley in 2003. PIC: Graham Lindley

2. Guiseley in 2003

Enjoy these photo memories from around Guiseley in 2003. PIC: Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

Photo Sales
February 2003 and florist Karen Lamb from Guiseley is pictured with tulips which were more popular than roses for Valentines Day.

3. Guiseley in 2003

February 2003 and florist Karen Lamb from Guiseley is pictured with tulips which were more popular than roses for Valentines Day. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Members of Otley Lions who raised funds to buy new equipment for Green Meadows School in Guiseley.

4. Guiseley in 2003

Members of Otley Lions who raised funds to buy new equipment for Green Meadows School in Guiseley. Photo: Helen Gardner

Photo Sales
A busy scene on Town Gate in August 2003.

5. Guiseley in 2003

A busy scene on Town Gate in August 2003. Photo: Graham Lindley

Photo Sales
Road safety campaigner David Beckwith, next to a zebra crossing in Guiseley, which he had re-painted in May 2003.

6. Guiseley in 2003

Road safety campaigner David Beckwith, next to a zebra crossing in Guiseley, which he had re-painted in May 2003. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GuiseleyIraqLeeds