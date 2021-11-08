24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1974

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1974.
It was the year Leeds enjoyed visits from both kings of comedy and Hollywood royalty.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:45 am

Morecambe and Wise visited the city centre's Bond Street shopping precinct where they signed autographs and put a smile on the faces of well-wishers. Elsewhere three big stars of the silver screen - David Niven, Cary Grant and Douglas Fairbanks Junior - were at the Queens Hotel for a Roaring Twenties ball. This was Leeds in 1974 a year which the city had much to be proud of after its football team won the First Division title. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 10 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1974

David Niven, Cary Grant and Douglas Fairbanks Junior share a joke during a Roaring Twenties ball held at the Queens Hotel in October 1974.

2. Leeds in 1974

Otley Market showing traders and customers on a busy morning in September 1974. The clock tower can be seen in the background. This photograph was originally taken for Leeds City News

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in 1974

The city centre's York Place from the junction with Queen Street in January 1974. Businesses in view include Myers Bros, Hat and Cap Merchants, Harry Sugar Textiles, Leeds Exchange Drapery Warehouse, Lewis Stuart Textiles and Hutchison Tailors.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in 1974

Do you remember the handyman center on Queen Square in Woodhouse pictured in October 1974? These premises are now demolished.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

