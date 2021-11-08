Morecambe and Wise visited the city centre's Bond Street shopping precinct where they signed autographs and put a smile on the faces of well-wishers. Elsewhere three big stars of the silver screen - David Niven, Cary Grant and Douglas Fairbanks Junior - were at the Queens Hotel for a Roaring Twenties ball. This was Leeds in 1974 a year which the city had much to be proud of after its football team won the First Division title. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 10 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1974
It was the year Leeds enjoyed visits from both kings of comedy and Hollywood royalty.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:45 am
Page 1 of 7