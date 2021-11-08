24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1974

Morecambe and Wise visited the city centre's Bond Street shopping precinct where they signed autographs and put a smile on the faces of well-wishers. Elsewhere three big stars of the silver screen - David Niven, Cary Grant and Douglas Fairbanks Junior - were at the Queens Hotel for a Roaring Twenties ball. This was Leeds in 1974 a year which the city had much to be proud of after its football team won the First Division title. These photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 10 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook