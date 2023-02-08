News you can trust since 1890
24 photos take you back to Wakefield in 2000

These photo memories celebrate a year in the life of Wakefield at the dawn of a new millennium.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

They showcase different aspects of life around Wakey in 2000. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted any familiar faces? READ MORE: 31 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1996 | 29 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1997

1. Wakefield in 2000

Enjoy these photo memories from around Wakefield in 2000. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Wakefield in 2000

Long service presentation at County Hall for seven lollipop ladies in December 2000. Each lady had worked between 20 and 30 years helping pupils cross the roads before and after school. Pictured, from left, are Brenda Peach, Pat Brooks, Maureen Thorpe, Carol Bedford, Joan Baggley, Mary Hallas, and Ann Wilson. Also pictured is Jim Winter, assistant chief education officer, who made the presentations.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Wakefield in 2000

The Jolly Sailor on Thornes Lane Wharf in November 2000.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Wakefield in 2000

All smiles at Outwood Ledger Lane Junior and Infants School in November 2000.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Wakefield