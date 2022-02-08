24 photo memories of Cross Gates in the 1990s

Shops, streets and local landmarks around Crossgates or Cross Gates are all in focus as well as pubs, community events and schools and local football. It was also a decade which featured LS15 making the news headlines after an audacious bid by cheeky thieves to tunnel into a bank at the heart of the community ended in handcuffs for them and laughter for locals. Enjoy these photos plucked from the YEP archive showcasing life in LS15. Have you spotted anyone you recognise? READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Crossgates in the 1990s
Did you shop here back in the day? Leonards on Crossgates Road pictured in November 1996.
Photo: Roy Fox
2. Crossgates in the 1990s
Yorkshire Bank in Austhorpe Road in August 1996. Robbers dug a tunnel from a video shop near by leading to the bank which at the time was closed owing to a refurbishment. They made off without any cash.
3. Crossgates in the 1990s
This children were involved with putting on a street party to celebrate the new millennium on The Avenue in December 1999. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Dunwell, Jake Burke, Harriett Darcy, Amy Darcy, Kalli Darcy, Sophie Barrass, Natalie Barrass, Rebecca Barrass, James Pickles and John Pickles.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Crossgates in the 1990s
Special project workers at Chorley's printers were busy preparing Halifax Transfer documents in January 1997 for posting to thousands of the building society members.
Photo: Roy Fox