1. Emley
The new TV mast at Emley Moor, near Huddersfield, soars up through low cloud in September 1970 as John Orton and Derek Miller, framed in the broken section of the old mast start work on cutting up copper and aluminium cable. Work on clearing the wreckage of the old mast, which was brought down by snow and ice 18 months ago was delayed while the committee of inquiry completed investigations. Photo: Laurie Mercer
2. Bradford
Artist David Hockney is pictured at an exhibition of his work at Lane Gallery in February 1970. He visited his parents in Eccleshill and lectured to university students before returning to London. Photo: YPN
3. Pontefract
February 1970 and plans were revealed to demolish Monkhill Railway Station. Photo: YPN
4. Featherstone
The skirl of the bagpipes hailed a major competition win for 17-year-old David Steel from Featherstone in March 1970. But David, an apprentice baker, missed out on the glamour of his big win in the North-East England Solo Open Championship for Bagpipes, held in Newcastle. A mix-up in the marks meant that David had to watch the first, second and third prizes handed to other pipers. It was when the announcement was made that the winner had 64 points that David realised something was wrong."My marked sheet from the judges showed I had a total of 65.5 points," recalled David. "The judge rectified the mistake and I was eventually proclaimed the winner but the shield had already been presented to someone else. I was given a special shield to mark my win." David was a member of the Pontefract and District Caledonian Society Pipe Band and has been playing the bagpipes for five years. Photo: YPN
5. Bradford
Bradford in February 1970. This is a "tall" story - but a true one - and the long and the short of it are Tara, a 13.5-stone St. Bernard, and little Heather Bennett, aged two, weighing two stones, daughter of Geoff Bennett from Allerton in Bradford. It's quite a long story, too - which perhaps explains why Heather is yawning. Tara has just won second, third and fifth prizes in her classes at Cruft's Dog Show, in London, the first time she has been entered. She was the tallest St. Bernard in the show. Heather can't be short of companionship at home, for besides Tara, there are eight other dogs in the Bennett's semi. Looking after just one of them can be a full-time job, explained her mum Rosalind. "Tara needs 4lb. of meat and biscuits a day and about four pints of milk and a couple of eggs," she said. Photo: Irving Crawford
6. Masham
Pictured is Lady Jean Christie, the last surviving child of the second Marquess of Zetland of Aske, North Yorkshire. She is photographed in the ruins of Jervaulx Abbey in September 1970 which was part of an estate likely to be put up for sale. Photo: YPN