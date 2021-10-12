Enjoy these photo memories celebrating the Leeds restaurants you probably visited during the mid-1990s. PIC: Mark Bickerdike
Enjoy these photo memories celebrating the Leeds restaurants you probably visited during the mid-1990s. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

24 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the mid-1990s

These photo memories will leave you licking your lips.

They showcase a range of restaurants from all four corners of Leeds who were cooking up a storm for diners during the mid-1990s. Restaurants from Boston Spa and Horsforth through to Headingley and Otley as well as the city centre are all in focus. Some of the eateries featured are still serving customers today while others turned off the ovens and went to the culinary kitchen in the sky.

1. Darbar

Darbar in Leeds city centre became a mecca for fans of Indian cuisine.

2. The Last Viceroy

The Last Viceroy on New Road Side in Horsforth proved popular with lovers of Indian cuisine.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

3. Dynasty

Did you visit Dynasty for 'a taste of the Orient' in Headingley? The restaurant is pictured in October 1998.

4. Thai Siam

Thai Siam on New Briggate pictured in August 1997.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

