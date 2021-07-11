Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1993. Is it a city you remember?

23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1993

It was a year which featured a bargain hunter sleeping out ahead of city centre store opening.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 6:00 am

The largest Sony Centre in Britain opened its doors for the first time in Leeds This was 1993, a year which featured a visit to the city by Diana, Princess of Wales as well as pop royalty. U2 performed during the summer to thousands at Roundhay Park. It was also a 12 months during which boozers at a city centre pub launched a petition objecting to a brewery's plans to turn their watering hole into an amusement arcade. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing Leeds in 1993. Is it a city you remember?

1. Leeds in 1993

The Lord mayor of Leeds, Coun Denise Atkinson, realised her dream as the first children visited Lineham Farm Holiday Centre on the outskirts of the city in May 1993.

2. Leeds in 1993

Customers at The Scotsman in Leeds City Centre organised a petition in July 1993 objecting to Tetleys plan to sell the pub to an amusement arcade.

3. Leeds in 1993

The Bishop of Ripon, the Right Reverend David Young is surrounded by children as he lays a foundation stone at the new St. Peter's C of E School in Burmantofts in January 1993.

4. Leeds in 1993

Buskers Moon de Lune take their two-man act on a bus-stop tour of Leeds in July 1993, part of a 50-mile trip to nine different town centres, as a prelude to the city's Centenary Wind Festival.

