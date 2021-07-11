23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1993

The largest Sony Centre in Britain opened its doors for the first time in Leeds This was 1993, a year which featured a visit to the city by Diana, Princess of Wales as well as pop royalty. U2 performed during the summer to thousands at Roundhay Park. It was also a 12 months during which boozers at a city centre pub launched a petition objecting to a brewery's plans to turn their watering hole into an amusement arcade. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing Leeds in 1993. Is it a city you remember? READ MORE: 21 Leeds publicans you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook