23 photos take you back to Armley in 2001

The photos turn back the clock to 2001, a 12 months which featured lots of smiles on faces of residents in the west Leeds suburb thanks to a raft of investment in their neighbourhood. Local landmark St Bart's was undergoing a facelift under the watchful eye of Father Timothy Lipscomb. Elsewhere a new faith centre was opened at St Mary's Hospital, Armley Park Bowling Club was celebrating a restoration of its pavilion and a school community was preparing for a balloon release. Enjoy these photo memories celebrating a year in the life of Armley. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Memories of Armley and Bramley during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook