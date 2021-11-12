Enjoy these photos celebrating a year in the life of Armley in 2001. PIC: Tony Johnson
23 photos take you back to Armley in 2001

Community spirit shines in this look at a year in the life of Armley at the dawn of a new millennium.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:45 am

The photos turn back the clock to 2001, a 12 months which featured lots of smiles on faces of residents in the west Leeds suburb thanks to a raft of investment in their neighbourhood. Local landmark St Bart's was undergoing a facelift under the watchful eye of Father Timothy Lipscomb. Elsewhere a new faith centre was opened at St Mary's Hospital, Armley Park Bowling Club was celebrating a restoration of its pavilion and a school community was preparing for a balloon release. Enjoy these photo memories celebrating a year in the life of Armley. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Memories of Armley and Bramley during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Armley in 2001

Children with their paintings at Armley Leisure Centre, they are to be hung in the alcoves along the top of this picture. Pictured, from left, are Christopher Hardisty, Leila Briggs, Katie Hardisty and Hannah Neave.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Armley in 2001

Leeds West MP John Battlegets ready for a balloon race at Holy Family RC Primary School in Armley in April 2001

3. Armley in 2001

Father Timothy Lipscomb inside St Bartholomew's Church which was undergoing major restoration work in December 2001.

Photo: Emma Nichols

4. Armley in 2001

This is Tommy Hayes who received an award for long distance swimming at Armley Leisure Centre in December 2001.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

