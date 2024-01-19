She’s the city centre restaurateur won a place in the hearts of by singing snatches of opera as she went about her work.
Pasta Romagna's Gilda Porcelli is also credited with helping create Leeds's now booming cafe bar culture. Yet she failed to hit the high notes when she received a letter from council bosses in asking her to keep the noise down. This was 2001, a year which also featured shoppers seeing The Light for the first time with the opening of the leisure and retail complex in the city centre. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city.
1. Leeds in 2001
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2001. PIC: Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Leeds in 2001
Alice Gardner (centre) enjoys a joke with her friends at the Richmond Hill Day Centre in July 2001. It was one of four at risk of closure under Leeds City Council proposals, a plan which sparked a wave of protest throughout the community. Photo: Claire Lim
3. Leeds in 2001
Drinkers at the Golden Lion in Beeston showcase an all-male charity calender they designed in November 2001. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Leeds in 2001
Ian Harte autographs the yellow Robin Reliant he drove to Elland Road after being voted the week's worst player in training by his teammates in August 2001. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Leeds in 2001
Nelson Mandela re-dedicates Mandela Gardens in Millennium Square during his visit to the city in April 2001. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Leeds in 2001
Inside The Grove in Hyde Park which was crowned Pub of the Year in June 2001. Photo: Steve Riding