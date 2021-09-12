22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2002

Workmen moved in to demolish The Duke William which was hidden away in the shadows of Tetley's brewery. This was 2002, a year which saw fire devastate a well known pub in the suburbs and the end of an era for a piece of the city's manufacturing and industrial heritage. It was also 12 months which featured a visit by The Queen as well as a supplement of celebrities. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 2002
May 2002 and workmen move in to knock down the Duke William pub in the grounds of Tetley's Brewery.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Leeds in 2002
Members of the recorder group at Meanwood C of E Primary in July 2002. Pictured, from left, are Sarah Loftus , Stephanie Clayforth, Kimberley Andrew, Rebecca Smith , Gemma Bell and Lara Golson.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. Leeds in 2002
Supporters ride along the newly-restored Leeds Liverpool Canal towpath between Leeds and Saltaire in September 2002.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Leeds in 2002
Parents, children and governors of closure-threatened Miles Hill Primary School demonstrated outside the Civic Hall in November 2002.
Photo: Mel Hulme