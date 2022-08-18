News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
Enjoy these photo memories of A-level results day around Leeds and beyond from the 1990s. PIC: Bruce Rollinson
Enjoy these photo memories of A-level results day around Leeds and beyond from the 1990s. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

22 A-level results day memories from the 1990s

It’s the month when the waiting and worry finally comes to an end.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:07 am

Destiny was placed in the hands of thousands of A-level students at schools around Leeds and beyond when that piece of paper was handed over. And your YEP has been on hand to capture the joy, relief, elation and sometimes disappointment. These celebrate the triumphs and tragedy of results days through the 1990s. Are you featured in our gallery of memories? READ MORE: 21 GCSE results day memories from Leeds schools LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. A-level results day

Garforth Community College students celebrate in August 1999. Pictured, from left, are Melanie Maddison, Hannah Roberts and Samantha Kell.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales

2. A-level results day

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield with his A-level results in August 1999.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales

3. A-level results day

Beeston's Angie Alderson celebrates with son Oliver after passing three A-levels in August 1999.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

4. A-level results day

Joanna Hartley was celebrating five grade As and entry to Oxford University outside her school Corpus Christi on Halton Moor. She became the first student to attend Oxford from the school.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 6