22 A-level results day memories from the 1990s

Destiny was placed in the hands of thousands of A-level students at schools around Leeds and beyond when that piece of paper was handed over. And your YEP has been on hand to capture the joy, relief, elation and sometimes disappointment. These celebrate the triumphs and tragedy of results days through the 1990s. Are you featured in our gallery of memories? READ MORE: 21 GCSE results day memories from Leeds schools LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook