News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
10 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
10 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
11 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
14 hours ago Everything we know so far after medical incident sparks Jump Inc closure
15 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal

21 photos you'll only understand if you went to school in Morley during the 1980s

These wonderful photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of pupils who went to school in Morley during the 1980s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Morley High School, Bruntcliffe High School, Victoria School and Newlands Primary are all featured in this nostalgia flashback. They focus on a range of classroom topics from art and music through to physical education and fundraising. READ MORE: 16 photos that will bring back memories if you went to school in Leeds during the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these memories from Morley High School in the 1980s.

1. Morley High School

Enjoy these memories from Morley High School in the 1980s. Photo: Dewsbury Reporter

Photo Sales
A team of cub reporters toom part in a weekly Morley Observer writing project in 1988.

2. Morley High School

A team of cub reporters toom part in a weekly Morley Observer writing project in 1988. Photo: Dewsbury Reporter

Photo Sales
These pupils were learning about travel and tourism.

3. Morley High School

These pupils were learning about travel and tourism. Photo: Dewsbury Reporter

Photo Sales
Do you remember these pupils pictured in 1989? They were learning about the economy.

4. Morley High School

Do you remember these pupils pictured in 1989? They were learning about the economy. Photo: Dewsbury Reporter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Leeds