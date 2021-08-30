Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in 2001. PIC: Gerard Binks
Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in 2001. PIC: Gerard Binks

21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2001

It was the year a fast food restaurant opened in the shadow of Elland Road - and Leeds fans were lovin' it.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 30th August 2021, 6:00 am

McDonald's opened its doors for the first time over the road from the ground and boasted a Leeds United theme with stools in the of footballers legs as well as photos of club legends on the walls. This was Leeds in 2001, a year which also featured a visit to the city by a global icon whose long walk to freedom helped destroy Apartheid and lay the foundation for democracy in his native South Africa. It was also a 12 months which involved protests against the planned demolition of the city's International Pool and workers at an historic fish and chip shop making a stand. READ MORE: The day Leeds welcomed one of the world's great statesmen LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 2001

Campaigners opposed to the proposed closure of Leeds International Pool took a petition to the Civic Hall.

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 2001

Reflect, a new exhibition opened at The Light which inivited stars to have their pictures taken for a children's charity. Pictured is soap star Liz Dawn needing help to operate the photo booth.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 2001

Leeds United held a charity auction to raise funds for the Prince's Trust. Pictured is TV weather forecaster Sian Lloyd auctioning one of the clock plates painted by the players.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 2001

Singer Richie Dan opens the new skate park at Potternewton Park with the help of children from Bracken Edge School.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6