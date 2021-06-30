21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1992

It was the year the King of Pop played to thousands of fans in Roundhay Park as part of his Dangerous world tour, a city turned out to celebrate Leeds United winning the First Division title, a village turned out to protest against plans to turn it into a town and a famous tenor was handed a Yorkshire passport when he touched down. Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1992. READ MORE: 28 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook