Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1992. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

21 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1992

These photo gems turn back the clock to remember life in Leeds in 1992.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 6:00 am

It was the year the King of Pop played to thousands of fans in Roundhay Park as part of his Dangerous world tour, a city turned out to celebrate Leeds United winning the First Division title, a village turned out to protest against plans to turn it into a town and a famous tenor was handed a Yorkshire passport when he touched down. Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1992. READ MORE: 28 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1992

Jack Grafton and grandson Philip Grimes are pictured hard at work in their Holbeck barber's shop in March 1992

Buy photo

2. Leeds in 1992

Pupils in a computer class at Harehills Middle School in January 1992.

Buy photo

3. Leeds in 1992

Pupils from Lawnswood School are pictured helping to shape the future of the city when they became planners for a day in May 1992.

Buy photo

4. Leeds in 1992

Do you remember Richard and Janice Morley? They were celebrating in November 1992 after winning the YEP Pub of the Year Award for the second year running at The Travellers Rest in Cross Gates.

Buy photo
LeedsLeeds United
Next Page
Page 1 of 6