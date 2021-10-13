21 photos to take you back to Garforth in 1997

The images, plucked from the YEP archive, rewind to 1997 and bring together local landmarks and events as well as familiar faces who were making the news throughout a 12 months of change. Enjoy these photo memories celebrating life in LS25 - do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 23 photo memories of Garforth in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Garforth in 1997
Bishop of Leeds, the Right Rev. David Konstant, blesses the foundation stone the new St. Benerdict's Church in Garforth in October 1997.
Photo: Charles Knight
2. Garforth in 1997
Four members of the orchestra at Ninelands Lane Primary School. Pictured, from left, are Kirsty Winter, Lisa Llewellyn, Laura Pritchard and Eleanor Leatham.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
3. Garforth in 1997
Garforth CC who played in Division 2 of the Leeds League. Pictured, back row from left, scorer Chris Townsley, Mark Gummerson, Chris Wright, Simon Metcalf, Chris Walker, Ross Higham and Gary Edwards. Front: Alan Wadeley, Phil Wood, Dave Hunt captain, Graeme Buckle and Brian Butterworth.
Photo: Peter Thacker
4. Garforth in 2007
September 1997 and Jackie Allsop signs a book of condolence for Diana, Princess of Wales at Safeway supermarket in Garforth.
Photo: Roy Fox