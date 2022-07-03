21 photos take you back to Morley in 2001

They radiate pride and community as well as a sense of fierce independence which the town has always been famed for down the decades. They focus on 2001, a year which featured the town mark a 35 year anniversary of twinning with a German counterpart and police moved to ban troublemakers from shops. READ MORE: Amazing photos capture life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Morley in 2001
Inside a German class at Morley High in December 2001.
Photo: Steve Riding
2. Morley in 2001
This is Brian Morris, owner of the Queens Hotel in Morley, who planned to donate £2,000 to Leeds General Infirmary as a thank you to the doctors and nurses who saved his life.
3. Morley in 2001
Did you enjoy a drink in here back in the day? The Miners on Albert Road pictured in September 2001.
4. Morley in 2001
Do you remember Crispins on Queen Street? Pictured when it opened in October 2001.
Photo: Richard Hainsworth