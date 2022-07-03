21 photos take you back to Morley in 2001

They radiate pride and community as well as a sense of fierce independence which the town has always been famed for down the decades. They focus on 2001, a year which featured the town mark a 35 year anniversary of twinning with a German counterpart and police moved to ban troublemakers from shops. READ MORE: Amazing photos capture life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook