1 . Leeds in 1988

The Grand Arcade on New Briggate. The shopping precinct opened in 1897 taking its name from the Grand Theatre just out of view to the right. The layout of the arcade was designed as an 'H' shape with two parallel arcades of shops going through to Vicar Lane with a connecting passage in the centre. To the left is Mister Craig's nightclub with Adrian Fuller 'World Champion Hair Artist', to the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net