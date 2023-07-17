These wonderful photos showcase a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1980s.
They turn back the clock to 1988, a 12 months which featured new beginnings, fond farewells and the rise of craft shops thanks to the opening of Granary Wharf under the Dark Arches by the canal and railway station. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
The Grand Arcade on New Briggate. The shopping precinct opened in 1897 taking its name from the Grand Theatre just out of view to the right. The layout of the arcade was designed as an 'H' shape with two parallel arcades of shops going through to Vicar Lane with a connecting passage in the centre. To the left is Mister Craig's nightclub with Adrian Fuller 'World Champion Hair Artist', to the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view of Albion Street showing St. John's Shopping Centre which opened in 1985. The Leamington Spa Building Society and National Provincial Building Society are among businesses occupying premises around the outside. On the left, past the junction with Merrion Street, is the Merrion Centre on Woodhouse Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Otley Road looking north-west showing the Arndale Centre running along the right hand side of the road. Shops featured in the photo include Safeway supermarket in the centre and Radio Rentals and Alpaca Yarns towards the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Some of the shops at Granary Wharf under the Dark Arches by the Canal and railway station. This shopping centre opened in 1988 and specialised in small craft shops such as Canal Quilters on the left here. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net