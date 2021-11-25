21 photo memories of Leeds city centre in 1999

Pictured are CoH Steve Welsh (left) and LCpl James Arkley of the Household Cavalry career canvassing on The Headrow. It's one of 21 photo memories celebrating a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the back end of the 1990s. 1999 felt like a year of change with a fresh wind of prosperity blowing in for a city centre which was looking forward to the dawn of a new millennium. READ MORE: 28 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Status Quo drew the crowds for an in-store signing at HMV in April 1999.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
This is campaigner Adele Farquhar who was on a mission to improve disabled access for shoppers in Leeds city centre.
Photo: Claire Lim
Northern Ballet artistic director Stefano Giannetti (centre) with dancers Chiaki Nagao and Hiro Takahashi sign copies of their new calendar at Borders bookshop in November 1999.
Photo: Claire Lim
A plaque was unveiled at Park Square in November 1999 to commemorate lives lost on Leeds roads. Pictured is Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Jean White (centre) with Frank Whittingham, from Support and Care after Road Death and Injury watch and Hilda Armstrong, co-ordinator of the Campaign Against Drink Driving.