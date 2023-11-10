These photo memories turn back the clock to showcase life in Leeds city centre 15 years ago.
They provide a fascinating glimpse into a year in the life of your city centre in 2007. They focus on the stories making the headlines during the 12 months as well as the characters and landmarks you may remember. It was a year which featured queues and construction as well as celebrity visits and even a Santa Dash.
Enjoy these photo memories charting a year in the life of your city centre. PIC: Matthew Page Photo: Matthew Page
Staff from the Walkabout pub in helped raise money for Marie Curie Cancer in May 2007 by stripping off for charity. Photo: Matthew Page
TV Masterchef judge Greg Wallace visited the city centre in August 2007 to help promote the Great Potato Challenge. He is pictured at the roadshow in Victoria Gardens. Photo: James Hardisty
Skaters enjoyed a cool time at The Ice Cube in Millennium Square. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
February 2007 and the final phase of 'Stage 7' build of the Leeds Inner Ring Road, costing around £50 million to help ease city centre the congestion was underway.
Pictured are construction workers prepare the lift of steel beams, which are 120 feet long and 6ft deep,. A large crane was to position each beam onto concrete piers which are already in place and visible from South Accommodation Road. Photo: James Hardisty
Thousands turned out to enjoy Leeds Pride in August 2007. Photo: Matthew Page