Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

21 aroma-filled photos showcase Leeds cafe culture in the early 2000s

Wake up and smell the coffee.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Aug 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:55 GMT

Leeds was a city which embraced cafe culture at the dawn of a new millennium. Visitors to the city were spoilt for choice when it came to enjoying a break from the daily grind in the early 2000s. Your city centre boasted a range of boutique cafes serving up food and drink alongside the familiar chains. The menu of options also extended out into the suburbs with new openings offering a range of options to cater for all tastes and budgets. READ MORE: 18 Leeds city centre nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Cafe culture at Cafe Rouge in August 2003.

1. Cafe Rouge

Cafe culture at Cafe Rouge in August 2003. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Share your memories of Leeds's cafe culture in the early 2000s with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

2. Enjoyed this gallery?

Share your memories of Leeds's cafe culture in the early 2000s with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Do you remember Chapeltown's Ad Lib Cafe Bar?

3. Ad Lib Cafe Bar

Do you remember Chapeltown's Ad Lib Cafe Bar? Photo: Emma Macorison

Photo Sales
A new cafe/bar opened at West Yorkshire Playhouse in September 2001. Pictured is the cast of Dangerous Corner enjoying a drink, from left, Steve John-Shepherd, Anna Wilson-Jones, Patrick Robinson, Dervla Kirwan, Rupert Penry-Jones, Jacqueline Pearce and Katie Foster-Barnes.

4. West Yorkshire Playhouse

A new cafe/bar opened at West Yorkshire Playhouse in September 2001. Pictured is the cast of Dangerous Corner enjoying a drink, from left, Steve John-Shepherd, Anna Wilson-Jones, Patrick Robinson, Dervla Kirwan, Rupert Penry-Jones, Jacqueline Pearce and Katie Foster-Barnes. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
DD2 cafe bar and restaurant opened in Pudsey.

5. DD2

DD2 cafe bar and restaurant opened in Pudsey. Photo: Claire Lim

Photo Sales
Eat in or takeaway? Pret-A-Manger on Bond Street in the city centre.

6. Leeds in 2000

Eat in or takeaway? Pret-A-Manger on Bond Street in the city centre. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds