Wake up and smell the coffee.
Leeds was a city which embraced cafe culture at the dawn of a new millennium. Visitors to the city were spoilt for choice when it came to enjoying a break from the daily grind in the early 2000s. Your city centre boasted a range of boutique cafes serving up food and drink alongside the familiar chains. The menu of options also extended out into the suburbs with new openings offering a range of options to cater for all tastes and budgets.
1. Cafe Rouge
Cafe culture at Cafe Rouge in August 2003. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Ad Lib Cafe Bar
Do you remember Chapeltown's Ad Lib Cafe Bar? Photo: Emma Macorison
4. West Yorkshire Playhouse
A new cafe/bar opened at West Yorkshire Playhouse in September 2001. Pictured is the cast of Dangerous Corner enjoying a drink, from left, Steve John-Shepherd, Anna Wilson-Jones, Patrick Robinson, Dervla Kirwan, Rupert Penry-Jones, Jacqueline Pearce and Katie Foster-Barnes. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
5. DD2
DD2 cafe bar and restaurant opened in Pudsey. Photo: Claire Lim
6. Leeds in 2000
Eat in or takeaway? Pret-A-Manger on Bond Street in the city centre. Photo: Mel Hulme