The wonder of Woodhouse is celebrated in this nostalgic rewind to the 1950s.
1. Woodhouse in the 1950s
Woodhouse Feast on Woodhouse Moor in September 1955. People can be seen on or near various rides and stalls. Woodhouse Lane is visible in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Woodhouse in the 1950s
Woodhouse Feast fair on Woodhouse Moor. People can be seen on or near various rides and stalls. Crossfield Street, Raglan Road and Leeds University can be seen in the background. Pictured in September 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Woodhouse in the 1950s
Woodhouse Feast fair on Woodhouse Moor in September 1955. People can be seen on or near various rides and stalls. Crossfield Street, Leeds University and the Woodhouse Library can be seen in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Woodhouse in the 1950s
A view looking along Woodhouse Lane showing Emmanuel Church and then the Parkinson Building of the University in 1959. The foundation stone for the church was laid on October 28th 1876 and consecrated on September 15th 1880. It was built in memory of Leeds surgeon, William Hey, and solicitor, Thomas Dibb. Emmanuel Church is now the University Chaplaincy. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Woodhouse in the 1950s
Tram 207 travelling along Woodhouse Lane on route no 1 to Lawnswood in September 1954. F.C Stock, dispensing chemist, can be seen on right at 106 Woodhouse Lane on Junction with Exeter Street. Trinity Congregational Church, Emmanuel Church and Parkinson Building visible in the distance. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Woodhouse in the 1950s
Woodhouse Street in September 1959. On the left is no.212. This house, with the white painted bay window, is at the corner with Ebury Street. Next, two houses nos. 210 & 208, then 206, which is at the junction with Delph Street. This shop was the business of Frederick Bradford, with the slogan 'I can help you!' A vast array of goods are on offer, including paint, electrical, television and radio, DIY supplies, paraffin and household goods. On the right is 3 Delph Street. This was part of the shop premises. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service