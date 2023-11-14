6 . Woodhouse in the 1950s

Woodhouse Street in September 1959. On the left is no.212. This house, with the white painted bay window, is at the corner with Ebury Street. Next, two houses nos. 210 & 208, then 206, which is at the junction with Delph Street. This shop was the business of Frederick Bradford, with the slogan 'I can help you!' A vast array of goods are on offer, including paint, electrical, television and radio, DIY supplies, paraffin and household goods. On the right is 3 Delph Street. This was part of the shop premises. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service