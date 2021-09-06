20 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2000

Residents and businesses had survived the threat of the millennium bug (remember that!) and were feeling positive as the city hurtled into the year 2000. The Millennium Fountain at Eastgate was unveiled while the Leeds Tapestry went on show at Leeds City Station. It was also a 12 months which saw the return of Tetley's Shire Horses onto the streets while two Leeds high schools suffered contrasting fortunes. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 2000
The Dragon boat race was held in September 2000 at Clarence Dock in aid of Macmillan Cancer Relief and Imperial Cancer Research Fund. Pictured are HSBC Bank starting the event.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Leeds in 2000
Tetley's shire horses were back on the streets of Leeds delivering beer to the Horse and Trumpet pub on The Headrow. Pictured is landlady Dot Farrell with Frank Trott from Tetley's.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Leeds in 2000
This is Sophie Hargreaves from Woodlesford who was celebrating in September 2000 after becoming the first girl to be selected for the Leeds Schools FA.
Photo: Emma Nichols
4. Leeds in 2000
The Leeds Tapestry went on display at Leeds City Station in October 2000.
Photo: Justin Lloyd