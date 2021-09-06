20 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2000

Residents and businesses had survived the threat of the millennium bug (remember that!) and were feeling positive as the city hurtled into the year 2000. The Millennium Fountain at Eastgate was unveiled while the Leeds Tapestry went on show at Leeds City Station. It was also a 12 months which saw the return of Tetley's Shire Horses onto the streets while two Leeds high schools suffered contrasting fortunes. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook