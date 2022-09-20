19 photo memories taking you back to Leeds in 2003
It was the year when crowds packed into the Corn Exchange in Leeds to watch Spice Girl Mel C.
And 2003 also saw former Prime Minister Tony Blair visit to discuss law and order with youngsters and MTV stars make a surprise appearance at the Millennium Square pop-up ice rink.
Here, we've plucked these images from the YEP's own archives to give you a snapshot of the year 2003 in Leeds.
