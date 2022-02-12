19 photo memories of Leeds snooker teams from the 1990s

They feature teams from around Leeds who were competing in leagues around the city throughout the 1990s, a decade in which snooker was a sport at the top of its game. They have been plucked from the YEP archive and are right on cue to evoke memories for a generation of players. Have you spotted anyone you know? READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
A snooker club at Crossgates Methodist Church was seeking new members in October 1996. Pictured, from left, is Henry Tyas, Leslie Dalby and John Collins.
Photo: Keith Allison
The Jim Windsor snooker final at Rowlands Road WMC in Beeston in June 1999 Pictured from left are Leeds and District Three team, Shane Coburn, Alan Ruddock, Alan Briggs, Dave Booth, and Howard Artis, (captain). Leeds District Five team are Stuart Walker (captain), Jason Braithwaite, Geoff McGann, Dave McDonald and Andy McDonald.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
Upper and Lower Wortley Liberal Club snooker team pictured in October 1998. Pictured, from left, are Graham Audus, Paul Howes, Sheron Audus, Gary Popple, Darren Barlow and Lee Craven.
Photo: Keith Lawson
Northern Snooker A team in January 1999. Pictured are Paul Jackson, Richard Pollard, Harry Breaksperare, Stuart Ainley and Craig Brook.