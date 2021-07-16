Enjoy these photo memories of Ilkley in 1998. PIC: Justin Lloyd
19 photo memories from Ilkley in 1998

It was the year Ilkley Moor was being used as the backdrop for a new TV sitcom.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:36 pm

The cast of Barbara visited the landmark to film scenes for the ITV show which starred Gwen Taylor in the title role as well as Madge Hindle, Elizabeth Carling, Sherrie Hewson and Sam Kelly. This was Ilkley in 1998, a year which featured a focus on arts and culture and fashion in LS29. Ilkley Playhouse enjoyed a refurbishment while the town hosted a raft of exhibitions as well as a fashion show by a well-known designer.

1. Ilkley in 1998

A helicopter begins to task of carrying stone slabs to the top of the moor at the Cow & Calf in July 1998. The stone was being used to create footpaths to halt erosion.

Photo: Charles Knight

2. Ilkley in 1998

It's a frame up. Actor Chris Chittell, who played cheeky Eric Pollard in TV's Emmerdale, officially opened Ilkley Art Show in June 1998.

Photo: Mike Cowling

3. Ilkley in 1998

Mark Hunnebell and Joanne Everall took the plunge in the famous White Wells Spa Cottage pool for Valentine's Day.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Ilkley in 1998

A Rover Coupe crashed through a fence on the top road from Ilkley past the Cow and Calf Rocks heading towards Guiseley in May 1998.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Ilkley
