Temple Newsam staged an exhibition tennis match featuring players from home and abroad including a six Grand Slam singles champion. This was 1955, a year which also saw 20,000 books on the move in the city centre and an open air swimming pool proving as popular as ever. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.