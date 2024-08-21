Temple Newsam staged an exhibition tennis match featuring players from home and abroad including a six Grand Slam singles champion. This was 1955, a year which also saw 20,000 books on the move in the city centre and an open air swimming pool proving as popular as ever. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Enjoyed this gallery?
Share your memories of Leeds in 1955 with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1955
Looking south along Park Square showing Leeds Cigar Co. Ltd A bicycle leans against railings. Pictured in February 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1955
Lillywhites fisheries on the south east side of Marsh Lane by the junction with Garden Street. Kirkgate East is on the right with iron railings down the side. The upstairs floor of the building is derelict and has billboards outside for VP wine and Andrew's antacid. Advertisements for various tobaccos are in the shop window. An unidentified pub is on the left. An old man and a road sign are outside. Pictured in July 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1955
Children playing in an open air swimming pool in Roundhay Park in June 1955. A shallow pool is in the foreground with a deeper pool behind. Parents sit on benches round the outside or lie on the grass. Changing rooms can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1955
The players who took part in a exhibition tennis match at Temple Newsam Arena. They are, from left, Hugh Stewart (USA), Lois Felix (USA), Roger Becker (GB), and Doris Hart (USA) who won six Grand Slam singles titles including Wimbledon and both the French Open and US Open twice. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1955
A section of the crowd at the exhibition tennis match at Temple Newsam in June 1955. The spectators nearest the front are seated on deckchairs while those behind are either standing or lounging on the grass in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net