It was a year in the life of Leeds which featured a friendly wave and kind words from one of world's most famous film stars.
Actress and singer Gracie Fields – at one time considered the highest paid film star in the world - was in Leeds to record A Stars On Sunday programme at Yorkshire Television studios on Kirkstall. This was 1970 and the 72-year-old she said was likely to be in the city for two to three days and was looking forward to a shopping expedition. "I like Leeds," she said. "Especially the shops." This memory is one of 19 charting a year in the life of your city at the dawn of a new decade. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1969 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1970
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1970. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in 1970
January 1970 and Miss BOC Swedish model Ischi Bernell opened a new welding product centre at the British Oxygen works in Leeds by cutting a chain with a flame cutter. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Leeds in 1970
Primrose Hill Colliery after closure in March 1970. George Prince, the colliery manager, C Shaw and training officer Jack Kielty had a drink with the miners who had worked their last shift. The previous week the pit had broken the record for production. Its closure was marked with barrels of free beer for the miners. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Leeds in 1970
Firefighters ensure a blaze is out after a gas explosion at a house on Spring Wood Road in Rawdon in July 1970. The house was empty at the time. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1970
Tower Cinema on New Briggate. It closed as a cinema in 1985 and became a nightclub from 1986. Photo: K. S. Wheelan
6. Leeds in 1970
A meeting on Woodhouse Moor of striking workers in February 1970. 5,000 clothing factory workers rejected on the offer of immediate negotiations on their claim if they returned to work. Charlie Taylor was chairman of the unofficial strike committee. St Marks School can be seen in the background. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service