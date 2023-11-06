Actress and singer Gracie Fields – at one time considered the highest paid film star in the world - was in Leeds to record A Stars On Sunday programme at Yorkshire Television studios on Kirkstall. This was 1970 and the 72-year-old she said was likely to be in the city for two to three days and was looking forward to a shopping expedition. "I like Leeds," she said. "Especially the shops." This memory is one of 19 charting a year in the life of your city at the dawn of a new decade. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1969 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook