It was a year Leeds came together to celebrate the coronation of Elizabeth II.
1953 will live long in the memory as a party to remember with communities taking to the streets for good food, good company and good times. The coronation of Elizabeth II took place in June 1953 at Westminster Abbey. She had acceded to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI. This gallery focuses on the locals celebrations and also features city centre landmarks as well as taking you on a whistle stop tour around the city suburbs. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds in 1953
The Queens Hotel building in June 1953 which comprised of the hotel with railway station on the right and News Theatre sandwiched in between. The News Theatre opened in 1938 and had only 290 seats, specialising in up to minute news, showing Pathe News and cartoons. The emphasis changed when it became the Tatler film club in 1969 and the Classic in 1979. City Square is decked out for the coronation. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1953
Washing hangs on wasteground in front of Grove Street in June 1953. Buildings on Wellington Street are visible behind, on the far right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1953
An aerial view of Wetherby Race Course in April 1953. Photo: Yorkshire Post
4. Leeds in 1953
Vicar Lane in February 1953. On the right is Douthwaite and Co, in the middle is the Central Hosiery Co Ltd with cafe and snack bar underneath. At the left on the corner of Templar Street is the Templar Hotel advertising Melbourne Ales. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1953
Photograph by Woodhouse resident Herbert Thompson showing decorations and bunting stretching across Ashfield Street in celebration of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953. Photo: Anthony Thompson
6. Leeds in 1953
Knostrop Lock with the River Aire on left pictured in March 1953. Photo: YPN