Wellington Street, New Briggate, Eastgate and are all featured in this wonderful gallery which turns the spotlight on the heart of Leeds in 1937. Charity is in focus thanks to the Salvation Army Hostel which has always boasted a long tradition of working with the homeless in the city. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in 1938 – 17 photo gems celebrate a year in the life of your city LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia