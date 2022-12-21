Rex Cinema on the Ring Road welcomed generations of movie-goers from LS11 and beyond. The cinema, which boasted seating for 1,350 people, had only been open three months when this photo was taken in May 1939. It closed in February 1976 with Apple Dumpling Gang and Sword in the Stone the last films to be shown before it was demolished to make way for a housing estate. The photo is one of 18 which showcase life in Beeston during the 1930s and feature a range of local landmarks and streets familiar to generations of people who called the suburb home down the years. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 19 photos to take you back to Beeston in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook