18 photos to take you back to Beeston in the 1930s

This cinematic gem lifts the curtain on a decade of photo memories around Beeston in the 1930s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

Rex Cinema on the Ring Road welcomed generations of movie-goers from LS11 and beyond. The cinema, which boasted seating for 1,350 people, had only been open three months when this photo was taken in May 1939. It closed in February 1976 with Apple Dumpling Gang and Sword in the Stone the last films to be shown before it was demolished to make way for a housing estate. The photo is one of 18 which showcase life in Beeston during the 1930s and feature a range of local landmarks and streets familiar to generations of people who called the suburb home down the years. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 19 photos to take you back to Beeston in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Beeston in the 1930s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Beeston in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Beeston in the 1930s

Beeston Co-operative Society on Town Street in July 1939. The entrance to yard of C.Halliday & Sons, Joiners and funeral directors can be seen on the left.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Beeston in the 1930s

A parade of shops on corner of Malvern Road and Beeston Road in May 1936. To left can be seen The Harrisons Arms, with Tetley sign outside, also a street lamp, letter box and cars. End of Brookdale Place is also in view. Shops in main view are, from left to right, R. Hudson and Sons, drapers; Maypole Dairies and another unidentified shop. In front of R. Hudsons are two large ladders with a plank between them.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Beeston in the 1930s

Midland Bank on corner of Malvern Road and Beeston Road in June 1938. To left of the picture can be seen Brookdale Place with a pub on corner. Next to Midland Bank is Maypole Dairy Co. Ltd., with striped awning outside. A man is about to cross the road.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

