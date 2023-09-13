18 of the most talked about photos take you back to Leeds in 1957

Traffic and travel takes centre stage in this trip down memory lane celebrating a year in the life of Leeds in the late 1950s.

Traffic and travel takes centre stage in this trip down memory lane celebrating a year in the life of Leeds in the late 1950s.

Trams trundling down the tracks and Leeds City Station are all featured in this wonderful rewind to 1957, a year which featured sporting success for Leeds RL. City centre landmarks such as the Queens Hotel are also in focus before the gallery takes you on a whistle stop tour of the city suburbs including Adel and Middleton. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, British Railways and Tramway Museum Society.

A view of Duncan Street from the junction with Lower Briggate, showing tram no.532 on route 18 to Crossgates. An advert for Heinz salad cream is seen on the side of this ex-London 'Feltham' tram. In the background are Reid Bros. Ltd., tailors, and Rawcliffe's Ltd., clothiers. Pictured in September 1957. Photo: Tramway Museum Society

A view across City Square from outside the Post Office in August 1957. On the left is part of the Queens Hotel with the north entrance to Leeds City Station on the right. Between these two buildings is the News Theatre which opened in 1938 as part of the Queens Hotel building. The cinema closed in 1979 after name changes to the Classic and the Tatler Film Club. Photo: British Railways

A view of the entrance to the booking and enquiry offices at the side of Leeds City Station in August 1957. New Station Street can be seen in front. City Station opened in August 1938 following the amalgamation of Wellington Station (opened June 30, 1846) and New Station (opened April 1, 1869). Photo: British Railways

A view of Duncan Street showing tram no.536 which has just come from Lower Briggate on the way to Halton by route 20 in September 1957. Shops visible in the background are Walker & Hall Ltd., jewellers, Reid Bros. Ltd., tailors. Alexandre Ltd., tailors, and Rawcliffes Ltd., clothiers. Tram no.536 is one of the ex-London 'Feltham' trams which came to Leeds in 1950. Photo: Tramway Museum Society

A view of the side entrance to Leeds City Station yard and Queen's Hotel. Notices can be seen advertising times of various trains. Pictured in August 1957. Photo: British Railways

Through cheering crowds, a coach brings the Leeds Rugby League players and the Challenge Cup they won to Leeds Town Hall in May 1957. They beat Barrow 9-7 at Wembley in front of a crowd of 76,318. Photo: YPN

