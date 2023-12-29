Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

18 of the best Leeds panto memories from the 1990s and early 2000s

These photos showcase how pantomime brought smiles to countless faces in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Leeds boasts a long and proud pantomime tradition and these memories plucked from the YEP archive turn the spotlight on the different productions which graced a stage in the city back in the day. World-famous city centre theatres are featured as well as lesser known venues in the suburbs. READ MORE: 18 Leeds city centre nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Chris Fox as Fanny the Cook in Dick Whittington at Civic Theatre in 2002.

1. Leeds panto memories

Chris Fox as Fanny the Cook in Dick Whittington at Civic Theatre in 2002. Photo: Graham Lindley

Photo Sales
Young Charlotte Maxted meets Cinderella, played by Charlotte Estelle at Leeds Civic Theatre in December 1996. The seven-year-old from Tadcaster designed the dress.

2. Leeds panto memories

Young Charlotte Maxted meets Cinderella, played by Charlotte Estelle at Leeds Civic Theatre in December 1996. The seven-year-old from Tadcaster designed the dress. Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Leeds City Varieties staged Babes in the Wood in December 1996. Pictured with his feet up between shows is panto dame David Barry.

3. Leeds panto memories

Leeds City Varieties staged Babes in the Wood in December 1996. Pictured with his feet up between shows is panto dame David Barry. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Michael Hobbs who was playing the villainous Abanazar in Aladdin at the City Varieties in December 1999.

4. Leeds panto memories

Michael Hobbs who was playing the villainous Abanazar in Aladdin at the City Varieties in December 1999. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Aladdin was being staged at the City Varieties in 1999. Pictured are Dale Meeks as Genie of the Lamp and Matthew Daines as Aladdin.

5. Leeds panto memories

Aladdin was being staged at the City Varieties in 1999. Pictured are Dale Meeks as Genie of the Lamp and Matthew Daines as Aladdin. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Ian White and Angela Billington who were starring in Cinderella at Yeadon Town Hall in 2003.

6. Leeds panto memories

Ian White and Angela Billington who were starring in Cinderella at Yeadon Town Hall in 2003. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds