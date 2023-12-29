Leeds boasts a long and proud pantomime tradition and these memories plucked from the YEP archive turn the spotlight on the different productions which graced a stage in the city back in the day. World-famous city centre theatres are featured as well as lesser known venues in the suburbs. READ MORE: 18 Leeds city centre nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook