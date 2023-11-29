Leeds news you can trust since 1890
18 nostalgic photos capture life around Leeds in 1955

These photos provide a fascinating snapshot of life around Leeds in 1955.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Aug 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 08:30 GMT

Trams take centre stage as well as city centre landmarks such as City Square in this collection of images which also feature memories of Children's Day and life around the suburbs including Woodhouse and York Road. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

1. 2002103_36477297.jpg

The number 8 special trundles down Sovereign Street in April 1955. Stewarts and Lloyds Ltd tubes, fittings and manufacturers can be seen on the left.

2. Leeds in 1955

An elevated view of City Square in May 1955, with the circular flower bed and the statue of the Black Prince prominent. Behind is the Norwich Union Building, with Mill Hill Unitarian Chapel on the right, with scaffolding in front. On the left, the General Post Office is just visible.

3. Leeds in 1955

People watch the world go by on benches in City Square in May 1955. The Majestic Theatre, the Queen's Hotel, the News Theatre and City Station are visible.

4. Leeds in 1955

Did you buy a car from here back in the day? Tate of Leeds Ltd., Ford Motor dealers and servicing, on New York Road in Leeds city centre pictured in May 1955.

5. Leeds in 1955

Two men walk down Trafalgar Street towards Bridge Street in May 1955. The gas offices on Bridge Street can be seen to the right of the photograph. Ford Motor dealers Tate of Leeds Ltd., had other premises on New York Road which backed on to Trafalgar Street just out of view to the right.

6. Leeds in 1955

Two men walk down Trafalgar Street towards Bridge Street in May 1955. The gas offices on Bridge Street can be seen to the right of the photograph. Ford Motor dealers Tate of Leeds Ltd., had other premises on New York Road which backed on to Trafalgar Street just out of view to the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

