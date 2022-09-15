News you can trust since 1890
17 picture memories taking you back to Leeds city centre in 2004

It was a year that saw Australian popstar Peter Andre make an appearance in Leeds and construction work started on the city's striking Bridgewater Place development.

By Joseph Keith
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:45 am

Leeds city centre in 2004 was awash with highlights.

Here, we've dug through the YEP's archives to bring you some photographic memories charting the 12 calendar months.

1. Leeds city centre in 2004

The launch party for Baby Cream in Leeds city centre. Oictured is the only party-goer who wore fancy dress on November 18, 2004.

2. Leeds city centre in 2004

New production of Aladdin at City Varieties in Leeds city centre. Pictured foreground from left, Christian Manderfield, Paul Shipp, Philip Jervis, back from left, Rebecca Trehearn, Matthew Daines, Jon Adamson and Carly Criggs on November 22, 2004.

3. Leeds city centre in 2004

General manager Paula Asple, foreground, with staff at Bewley's Hotel in Leeds city centre, which was nearing completion on July 9, 2004.

4. Leeds city centre in 2004

Popstar Peter Andre visits HMV store in Leeds city centre to sign copies of his new CD Insania. Pictured with young fan, Najma Mahmood, aged 9, from Chapeltown, Leeds on June 3, 2004.

