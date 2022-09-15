17 picture memories taking you back to Leeds city centre in 2004

Leeds city centre in 2004 was awash with highlights.
Here, we've dug through the YEP's archives to bring you some photographic memories charting the 12 calendar months.
1. Leeds city centre in 2004
The launch party for Baby Cream in Leeds city centre. Oictured is the only party-goer who wore fancy dress on November 18, 2004.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Leeds city centre in 2004
New production of Aladdin at City Varieties in Leeds city centre. Pictured foreground from left, Christian Manderfield, Paul Shipp, Philip Jervis, back from left, Rebecca Trehearn, Matthew Daines, Jon Adamson and Carly Criggs on November 22, 2004.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Leeds city centre in 2004
General manager Paula Asple, foreground, with staff at Bewley's Hotel in Leeds city centre, which was nearing completion on July 9, 2004.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Leeds city centre in 2004
Popstar Peter Andre visits HMV store in Leeds city centre to sign copies of his new CD Insania. Pictured with young fan, Najma Mahmood, aged 9, from Chapeltown, Leeds on June 3, 2004.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby