Enjoy these photo memories from around Morley in 2002. PIC: Mel Hulme
17 photos to take you back to Morley in 2002

These photos showcase a year in the life of Morley in the early 2000s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 1:45 pm

The images focus on 2002, a year which featured education high on the list of issues for the town and its residents. A new primary school opened in LS27 while your YEP photographed a batch of new recruits at Bruntcliffe High School. Elsewhere a resident was left horrified after finding an unwanted visitor in a can of beans while another was in a wrangle council chiefs over a council tax bill query. Enjoy these photo memories charting 12 months in the life of Morley. READ MORE: Fabulous colour photos celebrate life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Morley in 2002

New teachers at Bruntcliffe High School in September 2002.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Morley in 2002

Hundreds turned out to enjoy Morley's French market in July 2002. Were you one of them?

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Morley in 2002

Leeds United chairman Peter Ridsdale was back in class when he officially opened Asquith Primary School in October 2002.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Morley in 2002

Publicans Andy Tatum and Trisha Sperin from theCross Keys Hotel in Morley was named Pub of the Year in October 2002

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

