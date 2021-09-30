17 photos to take you back to Morley in 2002

The images focus on 2002, a year which featured education high on the list of issues for the town and its residents. A new primary school opened in LS27 while your YEP photographed a batch of new recruits at Bruntcliffe High School. Elsewhere a resident was left horrified after finding an unwanted visitor in a can of beans while another was in a wrangle council chiefs over a council tax bill query. Enjoy these photo memories charting 12 months in the life of Morley. READ MORE: Fabulous colour photos celebrate life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook