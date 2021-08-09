17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1997

Thornton's Arcade which runs between Briggate and Lands Lane welcomed shoppers after undergoing a major refurbishment. This was 1997, a year which saw work nearing completion on work Leeds General Infirmary's new £90 million wing. It was also a 12 months which saw the world of football come together to mourn the passing of a Leeds United legend. READ MORE: Go down Leeds city centre's arcades of attraction LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1997
Draymen loading up the barrels at Carlsberg Tetleys Leeds brewery in October 1997.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Leeds in 1997
A worker tries to clear the road after part of Tower Works collapsed on Globe Road in August 1997.
3. Leeds in 1997
Young fans Eleanor Judson, Liam Durkin and Laura Judson met winger Leroy Rivett at a Leeds Rhinos open day at Headingley in December 1997.
Photo: Roy Fox
4. Leeds in 1997
.A timeless scene in the Victorian street at Kirkstall's Abbey House Museum in December 1997.
Photo: Graham Lindley