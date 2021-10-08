17 photo memories of Kirkstall from the 1940s

Familiar streets such as Abbey Road, Bridge Road, Kirkstall Road, Kirkstall Avenue and Morris Lane are all featured as well as well known landmarks including Kirkstall Abbey and Kirkstall Power Station in this nostalgia rewind which celebrate the changing face of the suburb. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of the Leeds landmark which powered a city LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Kirkstall in the 1940s
Kirkstall Abbey in November 1949.
2. Kirkstall in the 1940s
Thrift Stores on Bridge Road pictured in June 1949, showing clock tower. Banners on front of building advertising Electrical Washer Demonstrations Daily. Car parked in front. The building later became Clover Stores then Allders, then a BHS store.
3. Kirkstall in the 1940s
Wyther Lane towards the bridge over the Leeds & Liverpool Canal in October 1948. The bridge's wall is painted with black and white checks on the corner. An advertisement for Old Charlie's Jamaica Rum is on a house to the left.
4. Kirkstall in the 1940s
St. Ann's Lane and Kirkstall Hill in June 1949. Thrift grocers are on the left by the junction with Burley Wood Lane. On the right is a parade of shops.
