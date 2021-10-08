17 photo memories of Kirkstall from the 1940s

Familiar streets such as Abbey Road, Bridge Road, Kirkstall Road, Kirkstall Avenue and Morris Lane are all featured as well as well known landmarks including Kirkstall Abbey and Kirkstall Power Station in this nostalgia rewind which celebrate the changing face of the suburb. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of the Leeds landmark which powered a city LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook