16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2006

It was the year Leeds's cityscape changed forever as a new skyscaper emerged to dominate the skyline.

Monday, 11th October 2021, 4:45 am

Leeds and its residents watched throughout 2006 as work on Bridgewater Place was completed making it the tallest building in Yorkshire. The office and residential skyscraper, nicknamed The Dalek, visible at up to 25 miles from most areas. It was also a 12 months which featured a raft of new openings in the city centre - from restaurants through to small retail convenience stores all keen to cash in on a new generation of city dwellers. Enjoy these photo memories charting a year in the life of Leeds. Is this a city you remenber? READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Boxer Nicola Adams is pictured with her third ABA trophy in June 2006.

Phil Beeton and Wendy Fulthorpe inside the Leeds United programme shop at Elland Road which has to close in March 2006.

These music fans were left raging after Pete Doherty and Babyshambles failed to show up to perform at The Cockpit in January 2006.

April 2006 and the former Astoria Ballroom in Roundhay Road was slowly disappearing as the demolition men moved in.

