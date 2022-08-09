16 photos that will take you back to Seacroft in 2001

They were just two of many highlights over the course of 12 months for Seacroft in 2001.

Other memories include a Leeds man with the keys to success, who won a competition at Tesco Extra for a free Skoda car, and plans for a new hospital building that were beginning to take shape.

Enjoy these memories from the YEP's archives, of Seacroft 2001.

1. Hospital taking shape Mike Atkin, left, Chief Executive of Leeds Community and Mental Health Services Teaching NHS Trust and Nigel Crisp, NHS chief Executive and Permanent Secretary for the Department of Health, with a model of the new mental health services unit at Seacroft Hospital, in 2001. Photo: Steve Riding

2. Seacroft Gala Seacroft Gala in September 2001, pictured is Irene Taylor (left) and Mary Webb were raising funds for the Church of the Ascenssion, Seacroft, selling a mouthwatering selection of cakes. Photo: Keith Lawson

3. Apple bobbing championships. Fiona Benwell from Huddersfield, promotions assistant with Gaymers, urges on the Rev Mike Benwell, vicar of St Luke's, Swarcliffe, at the apple bobbing championships held at Tesco Extra, Seacroft, on August 15, 2001. Photo: KEITH LAWSON

4. Paint 're-use' scheme Steve Ogden from SWAP, Ian Hunter of Leeds City Council contract services and Doreen Green, Rathbone centre manger launch the paint re-use scheme at the Seacroft Civic Amenity Site on April 19, 2001. Photo: TONY JOHNSON