Leeds was a city flying high in 1935.
The reason? It was the year commercial flights started from Leeds and Bradford Airport. And the first photo from our gallery provides a bird’s eye view of the city. It is one of 16 images showcasing a year in the life of Leeds and its residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Undefined: readMore
1. Leeds in 1935
A bird's eye view of Leeds Maternity Hospital in June 1935. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in 1935
A view looking up Kirkgate from junction of Wharf Street. two men chat underneath railway bridge. On other side of road on corner of Wharf Street is L.Vaux wholesaler. Train timetables and details of excursions are posted on wall under bridge. Photograph shows a busy street with cars and a tram. Signs for Walkers drapers and William Brotherton and son can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1935
This view looks along Eastgate towards Vicar Lane and The Headrow in May 1935. Street lamps stand on traffic islands and stretch off into the distance. The building at the right is the Kingston Unity friendly society headquarters. To the far right is D Smith's Boat repairing depot. The buildings seen further back on the right and all along the left side are plans that have been drawn in; these were not actually built until after the war. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1935
Brick built houses on Mason Street in state of decay, with broken windows, worn steps and uneven paving. Street ends in brick wall, over looked by building of former Brunswick Brewery. Row of outside lavatories face down the street. Babies pram in road. Child on left. Right, people in doorways, man stands next to a barrow, made from two pram wheels and a wooden box with two handles. Two large wooden trapdoors in pavement Pictured in August 1935. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net